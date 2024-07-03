View All Immutep News

Immutep Announces Details for Oral Presentation at ESMO Virtual Plenary Session and Webcast to Discuss Clinical Results



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – July 3rd, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces details for an upcoming oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Plenary session on July 11, 2024, featuring new clinical data in patients with negative PD-L1 expression (Cohort B) in the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial, and a webcast to discuss these clinical results.



ESMO Virtual Plenaries are monthly presentations of the latest, original scientific data, including “Phase II trials which demonstrate remarkable therapeutic benefit, scientific insight or progress in an area of unmet need”. The oral presentation will announce the substantially improved overall response rate, as advised 27 June 2024, and additional data in patients with first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma who have negative PD-L1 (Cohort B).



