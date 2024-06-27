View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive topline results from ph2b in head & neck cancer

Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC) led to overall response rates that exceed KEYTRUDA monotherapy across all levels of PD-L1 expression

In the randomised, controlled Cohort A, the combination shows the strongest performance in patients with high PD-L1 expression (CPS >20) with an overall response rate (ORR) of 31.0% as compared to 18.5% for KEYTRUDA monotherapy

In patients with negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1, Cohort B), a patient population with no effective chemotherapy-free options, the response rate has substantially improved from the preliminary 26.9% ORR reported in April and topline results with additional data has been accepted for oral presentation at an ESMO Virtual Plenary session on 11th July

Additional clinical data from TACTI-003 will be presented at a medical conference in H2 CY2024

Based on the positive topline results, the Company will discuss the path forward in 1L HNSCC with regulatory agencies

Immutep to host webcast to discuss clinical data today at 9AM AEST (7PM ET, Wednesday 26 June)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – June 27, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces topline results from the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (1L HNSCC). The trial enrolled 171 patients with any PD-L1 expression (Combined Positive Score [CPS] ≥1) and negative PD-L1 expression (CPS <1) at over 30 centres across the United States, Europe, and Australia.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



