View All Immutep News

Immutep signs agreement for anti-LAG-3 small molecules



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 25 June 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announces a License Agreement with Cardiff University granting the Company exclusive rights to develop and commercialise anti-LAG-3 small molecules.



A number of promising compounds that block LAG-3, an immune checkpoint known to reduce the immune system’s response to fight cancer, have been identified under Immutep’s collaboration with the world-leading scientists at Cardiff University. Led by Professor Andrew Godkin of Cardiff University, Professor Andrea Brancale (now of the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague), and Dr Frédéric Triebel, Immutep CSO, the compounds were identified by chemical library screening, molecular modelling (virtual screening) and synthetic chemistry.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document