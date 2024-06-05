View All Immutep News

Immutep completes institutional pro-rata offer & placement



Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Immutep or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its institutional placement (Placement) and the institutional component (Institutional Entitlement Offer) of its 1 for 16 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer and, together with the Placement, the Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Immutep (New Shares), details of which were announced to ASX on 3 June 2024.



The Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer (together, the Institutional Offer) closed on 4 June 2024. The Institutional Offer had strong support from institutional investors, with a take-up rate from eligible institutional investors of approximately 100%.



