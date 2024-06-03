View All Immutep News

Immutep announces Ph 3 clinical trial collaboration with MSD



-- Phase III collaboration will evaluate efti in combination with KEYTRUDA, MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, and standard chemotherapy in first-line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC)

-- TACTI-004 Phase III trial will enrol approximately 750 patients regardless of PD-L1 expression in order to address the entire 1L NSCLC market eligible for anti-PD-1 therapy

-- Under the collaboration, Immutep will conduct the registrational TACTI-004 Phase III trial and MSD will supply KEYTRUDA

-- Immutep retains commercial rights to efti

-- Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA with or without chemotherapy has generated compelling efficacy and favourable safety in 1L NSCLC, one of the most relevant cancer indications with a high unmet medical need, across all levels of PD-L1 expression (negative, low, and high)



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 3 June, 2024 – www.immutep.com (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA), through a subsidiary, to evaluate eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a pivotal Phase III trial.



