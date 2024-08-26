View All IVE Group News

IVE Group - Financial Results for the Year Ending 30 June 2024



IVE Group Limited is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024 (FY24).



Excluding non-operating items, the Group's underlying result was consistent with guidance with all key profit metrics up on a strong prior corresponding period (pcp).



Key underlying financial performance indicators for the year include: Revenue $969.9m, up 0.3% from $967.4m pcp

Material gross profit margin, 46.7% up from 45.1% pcp

EBITDA $127.8m, up 7.5% from $119.0m pcp

NPAT $43.0m, up 8.4% from $39.7m pcp, impacted by higher net finance costs

EPS (NPAT) 28.0¢ps, up 5.8% from 26.4¢ps pcp

EPS (NPATA) 30.2¢ps, up 6.1% from 28.5¢ps pcp

Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 114.0%, up from 65.7% pcp

Net debt $131.0m, up modestly from $124.2m at 30 June 2023, primarily reflecting funding of the JacPak acquisition ($28m) largely offset by the strong increase in operating cash flow

Stable fully franked final dividend of 8.5¢ps (FY24 dividend of 18.0¢ps, stable on pcp) For more information, download the attached PDF.



