IVE Group - Financial Results for the Year Ending 30 June 2024

Financial results for the Year Ending 30 June 2024
IVE Group Limited is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 30 June 2024 (FY24).
Excluding non-operating items, the Group's underlying result was consistent with guidance with all key profit metrics up on a strong prior corresponding period (pcp).
Key underlying financial performance indicators for the year include:
Revenue $969.9m, up 0.3% from $967.4m pcp
Material gross profit margin, 46.7% up from 45.1% pcp
EBITDA $127.8m, up 7.5% from $119.0m pcp
NPAT $43.0m, up 8.4% from $39.7m pcp, impacted by higher net finance costs
EPS (NPAT) 28.0¢ps, up 5.8% from 26.4¢ps pcp
EPS (NPATA) 30.2¢ps, up 6.1% from 28.5¢ps pcp
Operating cash conversion to EBITDA 114.0%, up from 65.7% pcp
Net debt $131.0m, up modestly from $124.2m at 30 June 2023, primarily reflecting funding of the JacPak acquisition ($28m) largely offset by the strong increase in operating cash flow
Stable fully franked final dividend of 8.5¢ps (FY24 dividend of 18.0¢ps, stable on pcp)
