View All IVE Group News

IVE Group announces Board changes



Following the recent passing of IVE Group Limited’s Executive Chairman, Geoff Selig, the Company advises that non-executive director, James Todd, has been appointed as Chair of the IVE Board.



James is an experienced company director, corporate adviser and investor and has worked with IVE Group since prior to the Company’s initial public offering in December 2015. He brings extensive knowledge of the Group to the role.



James commenced his career in investment banking and has taken active roles in a range of private and public companies. He was until recently Managing Director of Wolseley Private Equity, an independent private equity firm he co-founded in 1999. James is also a Non-Executive Director of two other ASX listed companies, Coventry Group Limited (ASX: CYG), and Bapcor Limited (ASX: BAP).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document