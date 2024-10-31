View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Quarterly Business Update and Appendix 4C - September 2024



Lodging this quarterly update, Chairman David Williams said: “Progress continued across our commercial, development and corporate activities. Promega is gaining new EXO-NET customers and there is strong interest from diagnostic and biopharma companies in our new NEURO-NET product for isolating exosomes from the brain. Our breast cancer monitoring test is being transferred to a bead-based high-throughput platform for commercialisation and our CAR-exosome program is expected to deliver in vitro data from NK cell derived exosomes by the end of the year.



On the corporate front, INOVIQ is strengthening its management team, building its inaugural Advisory Committee and expanding its Board. We are extremely pleased Mary Harney is joining the Board given her understanding and networks across applied research, commercial, regulatory and the pharmaceutical industry. Mary joins at an important time as we develop and expand our cancer diagnostic tests and turn our exosome technology into powerful but elegant therapeutics.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document