INOVIQ - NEURO-NET validated in Parkinson's



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is pleased to announce that it has further validated its NEURONET ™ technology for isolation of brain-derived exosomes in Parkinson’s Disease (PD).



On June 24th this year, INOVIQ reported that its NEURO-NET product successfully isolated brainderived exosomes from blood and identified a unique exosome protein fingerprint that differentiates Alzheimer’s disease (AD) from normal healthy blood samples.



NEURO-NET has now been shown to be effective in isolating brain-derived exosomes from blood samples of patients with Parkinson’s Disease and identifying a fingerprint of differentially expressed proteins compared to normal healthy individuals.



