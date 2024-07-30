View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C - June 2024



Lodging this quarterly update, Chairman David Williams said: “Our recent capital raise of $9.4m plus attaching options is evidence of the value shareholders place on the prospects of our cancer diagnostics and therapeutics. The options enable supporting shareholders to further share in our success. I am very pleased to say the raising received strong support from existing institutional and new sophisticated investors and from management and the Board. The challenge in front of the company is to prove the potential of our proprietary exosome platform and recent achievements across our research tools, diagnostics and therapeutics. We are now well-funded to leverage our existing product portfolio while exploring strategic M&A opportunities.”



First order received from Promega who is selling our kits worldwide

Breakthrough exosome therapy to target and kill breast cancer

SubB2M-CA125 ovarian cancer test analytical validation

EXO-NET Platform expands to isolating brain derived exosomes for Alzheimer’s Disease

Capital raise of $9.4m under a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors ($7m) and SPP ($2.4m received post year-end)

Cash balance of $9.233m at 30 June 2024

For more information, download the attached PDF.



