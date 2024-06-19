View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ lodges SPP and Options Prospectus



INOVIQ Limited (ASX: IIQ) (INOVIQ or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the issue of 13,500,000 placement shares to institutional and sophisticated investors today (Placement) as previously announced to the market on Wednesday, 12 June 2024. A further approximately 500,000 Shares proposed to be issued to Directors (or their associates) under the Placement are subject to Shareholder approval at a general meeting to be held in or around July 2024.



