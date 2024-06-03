View All INOVIQ News

INOVIQ - Breakthrough Exosome Therapy



INOVIQ Limited (ASX:IIQ or INOVIQ) is pleased to announce that it has successfully produced and isolated engineered exosomes (EEVs) that target and kill breast cancer cells in vitro.



In a proof-of-concept study, a breast cancer targeting protein (a chimeric antigen receptor, CAR) was expressed in exosomes released by immune cells. The modified exosomes were isolated and concentrated from immune cell-conditioned media using INOVIQ’s proprietary EXO-ACE™ technology (ASX: 20/3/24). EXO-ACE recovered more than 80% of exosomes from cell-conditioned media with over 95% purity. When treated with these exosomes, 75% of breast cancer cells underwent cell death within 72 hours. Based on these excellent results, INOVIQ will now progress its exosome therapeutics program, initially focusing on immune-cell derived exosome therapeutics for metastatic breast and ovarian cancers.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document