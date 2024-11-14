View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass secures A$2.9M CLAWS Hub sub-contract



-- BluGlass and North Carolina State University (NCSU) have entered a US$1.925 million (AU$2.9 million) contract as part of the US Department of Defense’s US$2 billion Microelectronics Commons Program

---- The contract is part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub

---- The year 2 contract follows successful completion of the base year of performance milestones



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has entered a US$1.925 million (AU$2.9 million) contract with North Carolina State University (NCSU) for visible laser development activity as part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub.



The CLAWS Hub is one of eight Microelectronic Commons innovation hubs established by the US Department of Defense and funded by the CHIPS and Science Act. The US$2B Microelectronics Commons program is a collaborative capability-building program for the development of next-generation defence and dual use technologies. The Hub members include Coherent, MACOM, General Electric, Adroit, Kyma, and NCA&T State University.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document