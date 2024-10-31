View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Quarterly Activities Report / Appendix 4C - 30 Sept 2024



Highlights Secured A$1.2 million for the first phase of a multi-year Joint Development Agreement with a US venture-backed start-up pioneering wide bandgap semiconductors and integrated photonics

Negotiating with CLAWS and the Microelectronics Commons for its Year 2 core development contract

Partnering with Macquarie University and defence company Aurizn on blue ocean LiDAR to develop a new laser-based method to measure subsurface water temperature and depth

Successfully launched Semiconductor Australia 2024, Australia’s premier investor conference for the semiconductor, quantum, and photonics industry

Continues to grow revenue pipeline and advance customer negotiations

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 September 2024 (Q1 FY25).



A$1.2 million Joint Development Agreement



In October, BluGlass secured an A$1.2 million contract for the first of a three-phase joint development agreement with a leading US-based venture-backed start-up pioneering integrated photonics. The multi-year development agreement will see BluGlass and its collaboration partner develop novel photonic chips that combine highly complementary technologies for the production of Heterogeneously Integrated Photonic Integrated Circuits (HIPIC).



