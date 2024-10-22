View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass enters JDA and secures A$1.2M contract



Highlights:



BluGlass has secured a multi-phased Joint Development Agreement with Uviquity, a US venture-backed start-up company pioneering wide bandgap semiconductors and integrated photonics

Under the contract, BluGlass and its partner will develop novel photonic chips

The parties have entered a three-phase, multi-year development agreement with a follow-on Master Supply Agreement

The first ~12-month development phase consists of an A$1.2 million non-recurring engineering (NRE) payment with two or more follow-on phases, similar in magnitude and timescale anticipated

The company selected BluGlass for its unique innovative approach, technological advantages, development, and production capabilities



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has secured an A$1.2 million order for the first of a three-phase joint development agreement with Uviquity, a leading US-based venture-backed start-up pioneering integrated photonics.



The multi-year development agreement will see BluGlass and its collaboration partner develop novel photonic chips that combine highly complementary technologies for the production of Heterogeneously Integrated Photonic Integrated Circuits (HIPIC).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document