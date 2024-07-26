View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass Limited - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2024



Highlights Secured A$1.93 million payment from European wafer developer for intellectual property rights transfer

Engaging with new and existing laser customers, and progressing project tenders with partners

Reported strongest ever quarterly revenue ($2.78m) in Q4 FY24

Held expert roundtable on the importance of GaN semiconductors for next-generation applications

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (Q4 FY24).



