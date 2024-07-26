Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass Limited - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2024

26 Jul 2024 10:44 AM


Highlights

  • Secured A$1.93 million payment from European wafer developer for intellectual property rights transfer
  • Engaging with new and existing laser customers, and progressing project tenders with partners
  • Reported strongest ever quarterly revenue ($2.78m) in Q4 FY24
  • Held expert roundtable on the importance of GaN semiconductors for next-generation applications

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2024 (Q4 FY24). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

