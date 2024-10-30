View All BPH Energy News

BPH Energy - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



On 15 August 2024 the Company announced that it had issued 57,932,781 new fully paid ordinary shares (“Placement Shares”) in the Company at an issue price of $0.018 per share. Placement participants will receive one (1) free Attaching Option for every two (2) Placement Shares subscribed for under the Placement, exercisable at $0.03 each, expiring on or around 30 October 2025 (“Attaching Options”). The issue of the Attaching Options was subject to shareholder approval at a general meeting held on 4 October 2024, and have not as yet been issued.



Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited (“Oakley Capital”) and 62 Capital Pty Ltd (“62 Capital”) acted as Joint Lead Manager for the Placement. They were paid a cash fee of 5.5% on funds raised under the Placement and received 16,666,667 Broker Options (“Broker Options”) pro rata to their participation in the Placement exercisable at $0.03 each expiring on or around 30 October 2025, and have not as yet been issued.



