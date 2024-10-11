View All BPH Energy News

BPH Energy - PEP-11 Update



BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture, further to the announcement made on 18 September 2024, BPH provides a further update on matters relating to PEP-11.



By announcement made on 6 August 2024, BPH informed that Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset) on behalf of the joint venture partners had filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days. BPH refers to its announcement on 6 August 2024 wherein it outlined the background and defined the First Application and Second Application made in respect of the PEP-11 Permit.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



