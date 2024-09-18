BPH Energy - PEP 11 Update

View All BPH Energy News

BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture announce that today that the Hon Ed Husic MP, Minister for Industry and Science, has advised that he has carefully considered the PEP-11 Exploration Permit applications under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth), namely the applications accepted on 23 January 2020 and 17 March 2021, and formed a preliminary view that the applications should be refused.



The Company is forwarding the relevant correspondence to its lawyers and will update the market as appropriate.



