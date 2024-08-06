View All BPH Energy News

BPH Energy - BPH: PEP11 Update



BPH Energy Limited (BPH) (ASX: BPH) and Bounty Oil & Gas NL (Bounty) (ASX: BUY) for the PEP11 Joint Venture announce that today, 5 August 2024, Asset Energy Pty Ltd (Asset) as operator for and on behalf of the joint venture partners, filed an Originating Application for Judicial Review in the Federal Court seeking the following:



1. A declaration that the Commonwealth-New South Wales Offshore Petroleum Joint Authority has breached an implied duty by failing to make a decision under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006 (Cth) with respect to two pending applications relating to Petroleum Exploration Permit NSW–11 (PEP11 Permit); and

2. An order that the Joint Authority be compelled to determine the applications within 45 days.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



