BPH Energy - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).



The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen have executed a Loan Conversion Agreement, which once implemented, will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen.



