Austco Healthcare - FY24 Results Media Release

29 Aug 2024 08:20 AM

 
  • Revenue from customers up 39% to a record high $58.2 million
  • EBITDA grew by 126% to $8.1 million, more than doubling last year’s performance
  • Net Profit After Tax (NPAT) increased $4.7 million to a record high of $7.1 million
  • Unfilled Contracted Orders grew to a record high of $50.3 Million

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) (Austco), a global leader in clinical communications solutions, announces a 39% increase in revenue from customers over the prior comparative period (pcp) to $58.2 million for FY24.

