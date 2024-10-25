Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

View All Altech Batteries News

Highlights



CERENERGY 60kWh Prototype Completed

CERENERGY 60kWh prototype completed and operating

Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden

Outperformed early expectations

Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance

Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures

Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties

Strong commercial potential for large-scale production

Demonstrates performance to published specifications For more information, download the attached PDF.



