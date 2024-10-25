Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Highlights
CERENERGY 60kWh Prototype Completed
For more information, download the attached PDF.
-
CERENERGY 60kWh prototype completed and operating
-
Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden
-
Outperformed early expectations
-
Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance
-
Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures
-
Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties
-
Strong commercial potential for large-scale production
-
Demonstrates performance to published specifications
Download this document