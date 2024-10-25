Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

View All Altech Batteries News


Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

25 Oct 2024 12:59 PM


Highlights

CERENERGY 60kWh Prototype Completed

  • CERENERGY 60kWh prototype completed and operating
  • Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden
  • Outperformed early expectations
  • Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance
  • Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures
  • Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties
  • Strong commercial potential for large-scale production
  • Demonstrates performance to published specifications
For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?