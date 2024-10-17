Altech Batteries - Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

Highlights
Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries
Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g
Stable battery with sound cycling performance
Follows Altech previously cracking the “silicon barrier” by achieving 30% energy increase
Dispersion challenges limited further improvements
Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges
Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry
