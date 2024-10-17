Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes

17 Oct 2024 08:15 AM


Highlights

  • Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries
  • Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g
  • Stable battery with sound cycling performance
  • Follows Altech previously cracking the “silicon barrier” by achieving 30% energy increase
  • Dispersion challenges limited further improvements
  • Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges
  • Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry
