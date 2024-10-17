View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Breakthrough 55% Higher Energy Density Anodes



Highlights Altech achieves 55% surge in energy capacity in Li-ion batteries

Average energy retention capacity of approximately 500 mAh/g

Stable battery with sound cycling performance

Follows Altech previously cracking the “silicon barrier” by achieving 30% energy increase

Dispersion challenges limited further improvements

Persistent R&D has now resolved these challenges

Altech aims to revolutionise the Lithium-ion battery industry For more information, download the attached PDF.



