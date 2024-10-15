View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Environmental, Social and Governance Report



Altech Batteries Limited ("ATC" or the "Company") is committed to the principles of ESG as the most effective means of creating long-term enterprise value and addressing the societal priorities enshrined in the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals. In February 2023, we made a commitment to commence reporting on the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) disclosures of the Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics (SCM) of the World Economic Forum (WEF).



We are in the process of making ESG disclosures in the form of a set of universal, comparable ESG metrics focused on people, planet, prosperity and principles of governance that organisations can report on regardless of industry or region. This table represents our reporting against the 21 core metrics, being reviewed quarterly and updated periodically.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



