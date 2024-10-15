View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Annual report to shareholders



Dear fellow Altech Shareholders,



This year has seen Altech successfully move forward with its two key battery projects. CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery.

Silumina Anodes Battery Materials. Altech believes that CERENERGY® batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion-proof, have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and nickel - is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



