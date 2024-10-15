Altech Batteries - Annual report to shareholders

Dear fellow Altech Shareholders,
This year has seen Altech successfully move forward with its two key battery projects.
Altech believes that CERENERGY® batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY® batteries are fire and explosion-proof, have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and nickel - is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.
CERENERGY Sodium Chloride Solid State (SCSS) Battery.
Silumina Anodes Battery Materials.
