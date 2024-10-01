View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - CERENERGY 60KWh Prototype Completed



Highlights



CERENERGY® 60 KWh prototype completed and operating

Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden

Outperformed early expectations

Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance

Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures

Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties

Strong commercial potential for large-scale production

Separate individual cell testing conducted

Demonstrates performance to published specifications

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its first CERENERGY® ABS60 battery prototype is online and operating successfully. The completed battery unit has passed all physical tests with flying colours. The prototype was installed at Altech’s joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS’ test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery's efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document