Altech - CERENERGY 60KWh Prototype Completed

Highlights
-
CERENERGY® 60 KWh prototype completed and operating
-
Undergoing daily testing with battery test station at Dresden
-
Outperformed early expectations
-
Exhibiting exceptional efficiency and robust performance
-
Maintains safe, optimal operating temperatures
-
Ongoing testing providing critical data for off-take parties
-
Strong commercial potential for large-scale production
-
Separate individual cell testing conducted
-
Demonstrates performance to published specifications
Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce that its first CERENERGY® ABS60 battery prototype is online and operating successfully. The completed battery unit has passed all physical tests with flying colours. The prototype was installed at Altech’s joint venture partner Fraunhofer IKTS’ test laboratory in Dresden, Germany, and integrated into a specially designed battery test station. This setup enables continuous daily charging and discharging cycles to assess the battery's efficiency, stability, and overall performance under real-world conditions.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document