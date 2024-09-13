Altech Batteries - Results of Entitlement Issue

Highlights
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.
-
Entitlement Issue closed 10 September 2024
-
Proceeds received of $6,473,205
-
Shares and options will be issued 17 September 2024
The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.
