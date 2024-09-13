View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Results of Entitlement Issue



Highlights Entitlement Issue closed 10 September 2024

Proceeds received of $6,473,205

Shares and options will be issued 17 September 2024 Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its Entitlement Issue as announced on 7 August 2024.



The Company received applications from eligible shareholders as well as the underwriter amounting to $6,473,205. This represents 161,830,134 shares at $0.04 per share and 80,915,359 free-attaching options with an exercise price of $0.06 per share and expiring 31 December 2025.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



