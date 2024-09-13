View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - First Offtake Letter of Intent for CERENERGY



Highlights Strategic Offtake Letter of Intent agreement

Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park Association

Offtake for 30MWh of 1MWh CERENERGY® GridPacks per annum

For the first five years of production

Agreement to also collaborate to convert industrial park from coal to renewable energy

Altech’s CERENERGY® GridPack storage solution integrated

GridPack deliveries start by mid-2027 or when plant is ready Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to announce the execution of an Offtake Letter of Intent between Zweckverband Industriepark Schwarze Pumpe (ZISP) and Altech Batteries GmbH. Under this Offtake Letter of Intent (LOI), ZISP will purchase 30MWh of energy storage capacity annually, consisting of 1MWh GridPacks, for the first five years of production. The price of these batteries has been agreed and aligned to Altech’s Definitive Feasibility Study assumptions. The purchase of these batteries is subject to performance tests, battery specifications and the batteries meeting customer requirements. This offtake LOI constitutes an important aspect of the financing process.



The LOI also highlights both parties' commitment to work together to change the energy landscape of the Schwarze Pumpe Industrial Park by transitioning it entirely to renewable energy. A combination of wind, solar, and Altech’s CERENERGY® GridPack Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) will ensure continuous power supply, even during low energy generation or outages.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



