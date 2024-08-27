View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Further Extension to Entitlement Issue Closing Date



Highlights

Revised closing date for the Entitlement Offer of 10 September 2024

Eligible shareholders wishing to participate in the Entitlement Offer must provide payment by 10 September 2024

Payment details can be found on the personalised Application Form to be posted to all shareholders Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its $8.5 million Entitlement Offer with free attaching options as announced on 7 August 2024.



The Company has received feedback from several shareholders that they are yet to receive their personalised Application Form in the post, and the Board has decided to further extend the offer date by one (1) week. By doing so, this will ensure that all shareholders receive their personalised Application Form and have sufficient time to participate.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



