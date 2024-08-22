View All Altech Batteries News

Altech - Extension to Entitlement Issue Closing Date



Highlights Revised closing date for the Entitlement Offer of 3 September 2024

Eligible shareholders wishing to participate in the Entitlement Offer must provide payment by 3 September 2024

Payment details can be found on the personalised Application Form provided to shareholders

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its $8.5 million Entitlement Offer with free attaching options as announced on 7 August 2024.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



