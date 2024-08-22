Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech - Extension to Entitlement Issue Closing Date

22 Aug 2024 08:49 AM


Highlights

  • Revised closing date for the Entitlement Offer of 3 September 2024
  • Eligible shareholders wishing to participate in the Entitlement Offer must provide payment by 3 September 2024
  • Payment details can be found on the personalised Application Form provided to shareholders

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC) provides the following update regarding its $8.5 million Entitlement Offer with free attaching options as announced on 7 August 2024.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

