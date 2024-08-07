View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Entitlement Offer and Share Placement



Highlights



Launch of $8.5 million pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing eligible shareholders

Entitlement Offer partially underwritten for $5 million by existing shareholder MAA Group Berhad, an entity related to Altech director Tunku Yaacob Khyra

Altech additionally raises $405,000 through a placement to sophisticated and professional investors

Participants in placement and Entitlement Offer to receive free attaching options on the basis of 1 option for every 2 shares held with exercise price of $0.06 and expiry 31 December 2025

Application will be made to ASX for listing of shares and options

Funds will be used to further progress the CERENERGY® and Silumina AnodesTM Projects

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/Company) (ASX: ATC) (FRA: A3Y) announces a total capital raising of up to approximately $8.9 million, comprising the issue of up to 223,946,491 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of the Company (Shares) at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (“Capital Raising”). Participants in the placement and Entitlement Offer will also receive free attaching options on the basis of one (1) option for every two (2) shares held, with each option having an exercise price of $0.06 and expiry date of 31 December 2025.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document