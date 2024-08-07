View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Entitlement Offer Letter to Ineligible Shareholders



As announced on 7 August 2024, Altech Batteries Limited (ACN 125 301 206) (Company or Altech) lodged a prospectus dated 7 August 2024 (Prospectus) with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) in relation to:



a) a pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every 8 Shares held by eligible shareholders at an issue price of $0.04, together with 1 free attaching option to acquire a Share (New Option) for every 2 Shares applied for and issued to raise up to $8,552,860 (Entitlement Offer); and



b) an offer of 5,062,500 New Options (Placement Offer) to be issued to the participants of a share placement (Placement),



(together, the Offers).



The Entitlement Offer is partially underwritten by MAA Group Berhad (Registration No: 199801015274 (471403-A)) (MAA or Underwriter) for the amount of $5,000,000 (being 125,000,000 Shares). MAA will receive a cash fee of 6% of the funds raised from the amount underwritten by it.



