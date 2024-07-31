Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

HIGHLIGHTS
Update on CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack Prototypes
CERENERGY Cell Contacting System manufacturing finished and delivered
All cells for first Prototype completed
Improved cell electrode design showing outstanding results
Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity
Welding of cells to Cell Contacting System underway
After welding is completed, completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack and first ABS60 Prototype will be completed
Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY ® Financing Phase
International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors
Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project in Germany
KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries
KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY ® battery project finance
All financing options to be considered
Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies
