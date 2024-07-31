View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report



HIGHLIGHTS



Update on CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack Prototypes CERENERGY Cell Contacting System manufacturing finished and delivered

All cells for first Prototype completed

Improved cell electrode design showing outstanding results

Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

Welding of cells to Cell Contacting System underway

After welding is completed, completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack and first ABS60 Prototype will be completed

Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY ® Financing Phase International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors

Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project in Germany

KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries

KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY ® battery project finance

All financing options to be considered

Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies For more information, download the attached PDF.



