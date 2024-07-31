Media ReleasesAltech Batteries

Altech Batteries - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

31 Jul 2024 10:25 AM


HIGHLIGHTS

Update on CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack Prototypes 

  • CERENERGY Cell Contacting System manufacturing finished and delivered
  • All cells for first Prototype completed
  • Improved cell electrode design showing outstanding results
  • Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity
  • Welding of cells to Cell Contacting System underway
  • After welding is completed, completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack and first ABS60 Prototype will be completed

Appointment of KPMG as Adviser for CERENERGY ® Financing Phase
  • International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors
  • Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY® battery project in Germany
  • KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries 
  • KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY ® battery project finance
  • All financing options to be considered
  • Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies
Download this document

