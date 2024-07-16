View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Update on Cerenergy ABS60 Batterypack Prototypes



Highlights



Prototype production is progressing well

All CERENERGY® cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf’s pilot plant. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.



