Altech Batteries - Update on Cerenergy ABS60 Batterypack Prototypes

16 Jul 2024 12:24 PM


Highlights

  • Prototype production is progressing well
  • All CERENERGY® cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed
  • Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered
  • Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results
  • Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity
  • Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway
  • Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf’s pilot plant. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

