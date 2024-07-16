Altech Batteries - Update on Cerenergy ABS60 Batterypack Prototypes

Highlights
Prototype production is progressing well
All CERENERGY® cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed
Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered
Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results
Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity
Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway
Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week
Altech Batteries Limited (Altech/the Company) (ASX: ATC, FRA: A3Y) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY® ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf’s pilot plant. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
