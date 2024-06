View All Altech Batteries News

Altech Batteries - Appointment of KPMG as adviser for CERENERGY financing stage



Highlights



-- International advisory firm KPMG appointed to act as finance advisors

-- Financing of the 120MWh CERENERGY battery project in Germany

-- KPMG has a global presence with advisory experts in 143 countries

-- KPMG will assist in global outreach for CERENERGY battery project finance

-- All financing options to be considered

-- Including project equity, green bonds, grants and subsidies



