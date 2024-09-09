Stocks of the Hour: Adelong Gold, Adacel Technologies, Neurotech International

Adelong Goldhas engaged a new exploration consultant to advance the Adelong Gold Project. Initial soil sampling has revealed promising indications of arsenic and antimony, suggesting potential gold mineralisation. A drilling program is now being planned to further explore these findings. Shares are trading 11.11 per cent higher at 0.5 cents.Adacel Technologieshas successfully retained the FAA contract for Tower Simulation System Support & Technical Refresh. The contract, valued at USD$59 million, will involve comprehensive maintenance and upgrades, and Adacel anticipates generating EBITDA between $4 million and $5 million in FY2025. Shares are trading 13.64 per cent higher at 50 cents.Neurotech Internationalhas announced that NTI164, the company’s proprietary drug formulation derived from a unique cannabis strain with low THC, has been shown to reverse immune dysregulation in PANDAS/PANS children, as evidenced by genomic analysis. This suggests that the drug has the potential to improve the overall health and functional outcomes of children with these conditions. Shares are trading 7.35 per cent higher at 7.3 cents.