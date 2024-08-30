Stocks of the Hour: Nickel X, Australian Oil Company, Advance Metals

Company News

by Peter Milios August 30, 2024 11:04 AM


To register for Friday's webinar click here.

Nickel X (ASX:NKL) announced a binding tenement sale agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the Penny South Gold Project to bolster their West Australian Gold exploration portfolio. Penny South Gold Project located in a world class gold district and ~550m south of one of Australia’s highest grade producing gold mines, the Penny West/North Gold Mine, owned and operated by Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS). Shares are trading 75 per cent higher at 3.5 cents.

Australian Oil Company (ASX:AOK) advises that it has reached an agreement with Blue Sky Resources by which AOK will receive $3,000,000 from Blue Sky to resolve outstanding Nido divestment transaction and divest Red Earth. The payment includes an up front, non-refundable consideration of $750k, with residual funds to be received on or before 30 November 2024. Shares are trading 14.29 per cent higher at 0.4 cents.

Advance Metals (ASX:AVM) announced results for its rock chip sampling program at the Augustus Project in Arizona. The Company has received assay results from a sampling program which includes copper ranging from 0.1 per cent to 20.8 per cent copper. Shares are trading 20.83 per cent higher at 2.9 cents.

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?