Stocks of the Hour: Waratah Minerals, AML3D, Sayona Mining

Waratah Mineralsannounced further high-grade gold results from its on-going drilling program at the Spur Project, Lachlan Fold Belt, New South Wales. The results from hole 7 demonstrated a significant increase in grades downdip and an association with copper. Shares are trading 40 per cent higher at 17.5 cents.AML3Dannounced a approximately A$1.1 million sale of a 2600 Edition ARCEMY® system for use by US Navy component supplier, Laser Welding Solutions. The purchase order, issued by Blue Forge Alliance, includes a one-year service and maintenance contract. Shares are trading 27.55 per cent higher at 12.5 cents.North American lithium producer Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) announced that Mr Lucas Dow has been appointed to the role of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer effective 3 July 2024. Lucas is an experienced mining executive across a diverse range of businesses, commodities and geographies. Shares are trading flat at 3.4 cents.