IGO (ASX:IGO) to start ground activities in the West Kimberley JV

Company News

by Rachael Jones June 11, 2020 11:50 AM

IGO’s (ASX:IGO) field program with Buxton Resources Limited (ASX:BUX) for the West Kimberley JV 2020 field season is expected to commence with on ground activities in early July.

Drilling contractors have been awarded contract to complete the EIS funded deep diamond drill program at Merlin in the September Quarter.

Regional aeromagnetic and radiometric survey resumed over the broader West Kimberley Joint Venture package on 1 June 2020.

Completion of the survey is estimated to take a further 4 to 6 weeks.

Shares in IGO (ASX: IGO) are trading 0.95 per cent lower at $5.24.
 

