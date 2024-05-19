Dow closes above 40,000 for the first time

The Dow Jones closed above 40,000 level for the first time in history on Friday, a day after hitting that key benchmark in the previous trading session.The Dow closed up 0.34 per cent to 40,003.59, a new record close. The S&P 500 just tipped into positive territory closing up 0.12 per cent and the Nasdaq finished down 0.07 per cent.Shares of Walmart and Caterpillar, both closed 1 per cent higher. Chubb and Valero Energy both closed higher by more than 3 per cent and 4 per cent respectively, were the biggest gainers in the S&P 500.The market’s momentum will be tested on Wednesday when semiconductor giant Nvidia reports quarterly results. Analysts forecast earnings per share to jump to $US5.52 from $US5.16, and revenue to climb to $US24.58 billion from $US22.1 billion.Stocks finished last week strong, with the Dow up 1.2 per cent to notch its fifth straight weekly gain. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed 1.5 per cent and 2.1 per cent week to date, cinching their longest winning streak since February.Last week’s ascent has helped propel the three indexes into positive territory for the second quarter despite a tough start. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq are now each up more than 11 per cent in 2024, while the Dow has climbed more than 6 per cent this year.Turning to commodities, analysts foresee potential for further increases in tin prices due to ongoing supply disruptions and geopolitical tensions, though uncertainty remains about the resumption of mining operations in Myanmar. Despite a bullish outlook, BMI analysts anticipate a temporary easing of prices in the near future, citing inflationary pressures and slower semiconductor sales growth.Nickel prices surged to a nearly nine-month high following political violence in New Caledonia, disrupting production in the territory rich in nickel deposits. Futures contracts spiked nearly 7 per cent on the London Metal Exchange to $21,150 per tonne, driven by increased demand for nickel in electric vehicle batteries and steelmaking, alongside a report from the International Energy Agency forecasting strong demand for minerals crucial in the shift towards cleaner energy.Turning to US sectors, most closed higher on Friday. Energy was the best performer of the bunch, whilst Tech was the worst.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7.25am was buying 66.93 US cents.Gold added 1.34 per cent. Silver jumped 4.63 per cent. Copper gained 3.55 per cent. Oil was up 1.05 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.22 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.18 per cent, and Paris closed 0.26 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.34 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.91 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 1.01 per cent higher.The Australian share market closed 0.85 per cent lower at 7,814.37.WAM Leadersis paying 4.6 cents fully frankedThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.