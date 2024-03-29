QX Resources (ASX:QXR) Presentation, Sydney Investor Day, March 2024

Steve Promnitz - Managing Director - QX Resourcesis focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia, a lithium brine project in the USA, copper/moly/gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.