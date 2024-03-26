BluGlassis partnering with Australia’s largest provider of online finance and business news, ShareCafe, to host a series of expert roundtables to educate the Australian investor community on opportunities within the global semiconductor, defence and quantum intelligence industries.This expert roundtable, entitled "LASER: Modern warfare’s strategic weapon: Why light could be the defence industry’s most ubiquitous tool", focuses on the growing role of laser technologies in transforming intelligence capabilities within the defence and national security sectors.-- Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at North Carolina State University (NCSU) John Muth-- Applied Energetics CFO & Chief Operating Officer Chris Donaghey-- Applied Energetics Senior Optical Scientist Patrick Roumayah-- CEO of AIM Defence Jae Daniel-- BluGlass CEO Jim HadenModerator: Stef Winwood