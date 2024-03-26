BluGlass (ASX:BLG)
is partnering with Australia’s largest provider of online finance and business news, ShareCafe, to host a series of expert roundtables to educate the Australian investor community on opportunities within the global semiconductor, defence and quantum intelligence industries.
This expert roundtable, entitled "LASER: Modern warfare’s strategic weapon: Why light could be the defence industry’s most ubiquitous tool", focuses on the growing role of laser technologies in transforming intelligence capabilities within the defence and national security sectors.Panellists
-- Distinguished Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at North Carolina State University (NCSU) John Muth
-- Applied Energetics CFO & Chief Operating Officer Chris Donaghey
-- Applied Energetics Senior Optical Scientist Patrick Roumayah
-- CEO of AIM Defence Jae Daniel
-- BluGlass CEO Jim Haden
Moderator: Stef Winwood