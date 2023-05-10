Magellan Minutes: Opportunities in the finance sector

Funds Management

by Finance News Network May 11, 2023 07:30 AM


Portfolio Manager Alan Pullen discusses the recent bank defaults, the impact of interest rates on banks in general and where he sees opportunities in the financial sector.

GLOBAL FUND PROFILE

The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.

