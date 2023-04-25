Airlie FM April 2023 Quarterly Update

By Airlie Funds Management
Emma Fisher, Portfolio Manager, provides her views on the current market environment and discusses her recent trip to Europe where she visited the Headquarters of CSL and QBE Insurance, which are two holdings in the Airlie Australian Share Fund.AUSTRALIAN SHARE FUND PROFILE
The Airlie Australian Share Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused Australian equities fund whose primary objective is to provide long-term capital growth and regular income. This fund also comes in an unlisted version.