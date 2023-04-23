Magellan April 2023 Global Strategy Update

Global Portfolio Managers Nikki Thomas and Arvid Streimann discuss the unfolding interest rate cycle and the effect it’s having on market sentiment and company valuations. They provide an update on the portfolio’s recent performance and its positioning for the current environment.The Magellan Global Fund offers investors the opportunity to invest in a specialised and focused global equity fund. The Fund aims to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns over the medium to long term while minimising the risk of permanent capital loss. There is also a listed version available under the ASX ticker code MGF.