Stocks of the Hour: QX Resources, Volt Resources, Eagle Mountain

QX Resourceshas entered into a framework agreement with Bayrock Resources, an Australian unlisted public company with a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. Commenting on the strategic investment, Managing Director Stephen Promnitz stated: ““QXR’s investment in Bayrock is consistent with the Company’s stated strategy of investing in critical and battery minerals and provides our investors exposure to highly prospective Ni-Cu-Co projects.” Shares are trading 3.33 per cent higher at 3.1 cents.Volt Resourcesannounced the execution of a Binding Offtake Agreement signed with listed battery anode material producer Graphex Group Limited subsidiary, Graphex Michigan 1, for the sale of 10,000 tonnes per annum of Bunyu Graphite fine natural flake product for an initial 5-year term. In response, Graphex Group President, John DeMaio, said, “This is an important step forward in our global strategy to diversify the upstream supply of raw materials as we localise our mid-stream processing footprint.” Shares are trading 13.6 per cent higher at 1.25 cents.Eagle Mountainannounced that multiple high-grade zones have been intersected at their Oracle Ridge Project in Arizona, USA. Commenting on the ongoing activities, Eagle Mountain Mining’s CEO, Tim Mason, said: “These very high-grade zones demonstrate that the mineralisation at Oracle Ridge is not uniform and there are areas of spectacular grade.”Shares are trading 8.8 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.