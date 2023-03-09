Stocks of the Hour: Prescient Therapeutics, Lindian Resources, Solstice Minerals

Prescient Therapeuticshas announced that the US FDA Grants Orphan Drug Designation to PTX-100 for broader TCL indications. Prescient Managing Director and CEO Steven Yatomi-Clarke said “This now confers the certainty of 7 years of market exclusivity for PTX-100 in a broader range of diseases with unmet or poorly met clinical need.” Shares are trading 23.7 per cent higher at 12 cents.Lindian Resourceshas announced that their Kangankunde Rare Earths project has continued to deliver high-grade rare earth assays and extensive intersections. Lindian’s Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Stephens commented: “As we expected, these latest assays continue to demonstrate high grade and very broad, consistent intersections of non-radioactive mineralisation.” Shares are trading 6.1 per cent higher at 26 cents.Solstice Mineralshas announced high grade nickel sulphide drill results at their GSP Prospect. In response, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mr Nick Castleden said: “The delivery of these compelling nickel hits in the very first phase of drilling is a great result and a credit to the targeting skills of the Solstice team and validates the GSP Prospect as a ‘live’ high-tenor nickel sulphide system.” Shares are trading 19.4 per cent higher at 18.5 cents.