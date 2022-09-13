Stocks of the Hour: Critical Resources, Recharge Metals, Sparc Technologies

Critical Resourcestoday announced assay results from the current diamond drilling campaign at the Company’s Mavis Lake Lithium Project. The assay results have returned the highest grade lithium results in our Projects’ history. The assay data has confirmed lithium mineralisation is extending east, building on the significant intercepts seen in 2017 and 2018. Chairman, Mr Robert Martin said: “To receive such exceptional assays results and for them to contain the Company’s highest grading results of lithium mineralization ever to be intersected at Mavis Lake is absolutely outstanding. Share are trading 22 per cent higher at 6 cents.Recharge Metalstoday announced results from drill holes at the Brandy Hill South Project located within the Archaean age Gullewa Greenstone Belt in Western Australia.These latest results build on the encouraging results already received at the prospect. Recharge Managing Director Brett Wallace commented: “We are very excited to report not only multiple zones of copper mineralisation and broad zones of silver intercepts, but thick, shallow intercepts of nickel and cobalt mineralisation from the two remaining diamond holes. Shares are trading 13.2 per cent higher at 21 cents.Sparc Technologiestoday advised that it has entered into a Strategic Partnership Agreement with the Queensland University of Technology (QUT). The Strategic Partnership Agreement is an umbrella agreement that will support a long term partnership and commitment between the parties, affording Sparc the first right of refusal to commercialise technologies developed from projects Sparc undertakes with QUT. Shares are trading 17.9 per cent higher at 96 cents