Mathieson Jr steps down as hotel CEO for Endeavour (ASX:EDV)

The son of investment billionaire Bruce Mathieson has announced he will step down from his role as CEO for Endeavour'shotel division.The Woolworths-owned alcohol retailer, hotel and gambling giant said that Bruce Mathieson Jr will leave his role in December this year, in order to pursue other interests. Bruce took on the role as CEO for Endeavour’s ALH group in 2011. Company CEO Steve Donohue thanked him for the contribution he has made to the hotels business since then.“Bruce has been instrumental in leading the hotels business through a significant period, which has included the successful completion of the merger of ALH Group with Endeavour Drinks to create Endeavour Group in July 2019, the demerger of Endeavour Group and Woolworths in June of this year, and navigating the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Steve Donohue.“During his time with ALH, Bruce has significantly grown the business from 200 to 341 hotels (including 5 managed clubs), and has spearheaded several large transformation initiatives, including the rollout of new technology-led innovation to enhance the customer experience across our Hotels portfolio."Mr Donohue said a recruitment process will commence to find a suitable replacement.Shares in Endeavour Groupare trading 1.3 per cent lower at $7.03.